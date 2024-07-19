SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $467,000 Investment in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in RadNet by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 8.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Stock Performance

Shares of RDNT stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.47. 645,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,711. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.57 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.72 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDNT. StockNews.com lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on RadNet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Insider Activity at RadNet

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,919 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,196.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,178,196.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 4,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $231,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,657 shares in the company, valued at $9,974,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,730 shares of company stock worth $6,121,516 in the last 90 days. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Stories

