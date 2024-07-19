SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $532,000 Investment in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 447,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 68,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after buying an additional 18,987 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,966,000 after buying an additional 1,463,820 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NTLA traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.09. 1,606,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,837. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

