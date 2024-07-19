SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ON by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ON by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of ON by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ONON. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.53.

ON Price Performance

Shares of ONON stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,771,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,196. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.22.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.52 million. Analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Featured Stories

