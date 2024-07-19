SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 328,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,936,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Viasat as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viasat by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,511,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Viasat by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,742,000 after purchasing an additional 118,902 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 766,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,871,000 after buying an additional 115,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viasat by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 390,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after buying an additional 107,006 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

NASDAQ VSAT traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.02. 2,439,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

