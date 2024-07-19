SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 5,554 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 670.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 35.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of MSCI by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of MSCI by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of MSCI by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after buying an additional 35,277 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $498.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,995. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.86.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

