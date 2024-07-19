SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 707.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 61,550.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.6 %

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,014. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $133.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.81.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.19%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.