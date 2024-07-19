SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 485.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHAK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,292. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92. The company has a market cap of $826.20 million, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

