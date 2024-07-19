SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,927 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $1,518,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 448,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 92,152 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 280,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,614. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

