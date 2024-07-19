SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 565.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,343 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.98% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EJAN. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.1% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $413,000.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EJAN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 54,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,608. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $152.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.