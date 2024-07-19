SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 98,011 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,656. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $105.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.