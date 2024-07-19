SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,843 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAPR. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,168,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 150,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IAPR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.38. 8,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,203. The company has a market capitalization of $215.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $27.88.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.