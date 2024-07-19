SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 139 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,931 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,282 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock traded down $7.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $242.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,982. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

