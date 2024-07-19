SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $186,000 Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.20. 153,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,920. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $59.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -70.91 and a beta of 2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZG. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $282,000.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,207.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $282,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,207.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $60,617.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,565.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,477. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

