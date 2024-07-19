SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $4.78 Million Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 205,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.77% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 4,108,233.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 246,494 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 354,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 70,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,610,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Price Performance

BATS REM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 265,355 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $643.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30.

About iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

