SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3,928.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $31.11. The stock had a trading volume of 47,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $678.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

