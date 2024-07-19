SageView Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,495 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $116.61. 5,839,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,585,072. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.35. The stock has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

View Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.