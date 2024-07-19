Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Trading Down 2.2%

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57. 43,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 644% from the average session volume of 5,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Sagicor Financial Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75.

Sagicor Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th.

About Sagicor Financial

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

