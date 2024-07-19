Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $357,909.09 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $357,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,608,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Samsara Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE:IOT opened at $35.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Samsara by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Samsara by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

