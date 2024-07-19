Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,482,225 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 2,582,608 shares.The stock last traded at $7.24 and had previously closed at $6.36.

SANA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 413,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 437,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 112,732 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,167,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,479,000 after buying an additional 107,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,656,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 506,262 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

