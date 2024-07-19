Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) were down 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 49,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,588,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

SANA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 413,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 437,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 112,732 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,167,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,479,000 after acquiring an additional 107,167 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,656,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after acquiring an additional 506,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

