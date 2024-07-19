Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Bought by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,378.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $532,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,068. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average is $35.16.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

