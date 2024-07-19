Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,696,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,523 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $81,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,399,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,239,000 after acquiring an additional 86,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.30. 865,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,634. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.