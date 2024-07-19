Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Increased by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 18.7% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $26,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 60,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $81.56. 3,671,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,024. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.86. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $82.94.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

