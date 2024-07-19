Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,658,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,717,000 after buying an additional 984,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,005 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,108 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,584,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,578,000 after purchasing an additional 75,269 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.36. 1,102,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,123. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.00. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $66.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

