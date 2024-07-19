Scotiabank Increases Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$85.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$77.67.

TSE:CCO opened at C$63.68 on Monday. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$42.12 and a 12 month high of C$76.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$70.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.32). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of C$634.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.4911413 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 28,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.27, for a total value of C$2,004,468.75. In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.89, for a total transaction of C$3,544,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 28,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.27, for a total value of C$2,004,468.75. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,001 shares of company stock worth $14,642,885. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

