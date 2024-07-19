Scotiabank Raises Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target to $20.00

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AGI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,011,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,525,000 after acquiring an additional 258,688 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,002,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,456 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 472,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 201,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,419,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,224,000 after acquiring an additional 216,280 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 54.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 161,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 56,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.