Scout Investments Inc. Buys 18,345 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Morningstar worth $13,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Morningstar by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Stock Performance

MORN traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.51. The company had a trading volume of 54,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.19 and a 1 year high of $316.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,020,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,056,519.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.34, for a total transaction of $2,635,520.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,741,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,597,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,020,374.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,056,519.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,952 shares of company stock worth $23,001,340 in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.