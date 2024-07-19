Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112,833 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.23% of Timken worth $14,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 51.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,590,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares in the company, valued at $32,678,122.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,006 shares of company stock worth $5,269,636 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TKR traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.54. 180,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,224. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $94.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Timken in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TKR

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.