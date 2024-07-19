Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,996 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 38.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FOXA traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.92. 1,095,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,028. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

