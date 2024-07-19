Scout Investments Inc. Has $842,000 Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 86.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,753 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 146,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 621,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,055,000 after buying an additional 84,433 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 157.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 103,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.34. The company had a trading volume of 774,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,453. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.84.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

