Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.17% of Envestnet worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Envestnet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.15 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

ENV traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $61.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $73.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $324.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

