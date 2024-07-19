Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,747 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Global Industrial by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its position in Global Industrial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIC stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,377. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.84. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.27 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 5.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

