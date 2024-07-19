Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $11,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Insperity by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $337,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,771.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $337,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,771.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at $50,114,293.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,695 shares of company stock worth $2,044,864 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSP. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Insperity Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NSP traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average is $102.71. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $123.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Insperity had a return on equity of 137.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 58.68%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

