Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $7,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,912,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,207,000 after purchasing an additional 75,351 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,701,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,370,000 after purchasing an additional 57,610 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $2.55 on Friday, reaching $109.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,077. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.15. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

