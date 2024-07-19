Scout Investments Inc. Sells 31,383 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,383 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of Henry Schein worth $10,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.0% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HSIC. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.43. The stock had a trading volume of 949,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,155. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

