Scout Investments Inc. Sells 31,620 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,620 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 31.1% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 59.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXNX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.87. The stock had a trading volume of 416,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,488. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -212.84 and a beta of 0.83. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $69.68.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). Axonics had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $91.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.78.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

