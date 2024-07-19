Scout Investments Inc. Sells 4,157 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.12% of Lear worth $10,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lear by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 2.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lear by 16.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE:LEA traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,789. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.88.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

