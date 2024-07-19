Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,005,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $303,374,000 after purchasing an additional 64,373 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 337.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 63,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

SEM stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Select Medical Company Profile



Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

