Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $9.28

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.28, but opened at $9.55. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 3,419 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,189,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after acquiring an additional 215,324 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 26,290 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 8.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.