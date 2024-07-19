Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Sensata Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Shares of ST stock traded down $2.64 on Friday, hitting $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,833,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,832. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ST. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

