Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.40.

Shell Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $73.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. Shell has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $231.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.29.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Shell by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

