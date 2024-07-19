Short Interest in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expands By 5.4%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 823,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agenus by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Agenus by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 27,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGEN opened at $7.30 on Friday. Agenus has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $34.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $153.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $28.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agenus will post -9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Agenus in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

