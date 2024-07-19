SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Gap Up to $9.06

Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $9.38. SIGA Technologies shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 206,343 shares.
SIGA Technologies Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $653.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.94.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 51.97%. Analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SIGA Technologies Company Profile
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
