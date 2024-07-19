SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Gap Up to $9.06

Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $9.38. SIGA Technologies shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 206,343 shares.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $653.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 51.97%. Analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.