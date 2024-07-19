Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Trading 8.6% Higher

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF – Get Free Report) shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $7.60. 2,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Up 8.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

