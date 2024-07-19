Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Down to $3.68

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.53. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 156,212 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.75) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $653.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

