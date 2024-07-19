SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09, RTT News reports. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. SL Green Realty updated its FY24 guidance to $7.45-7.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.450-7.750 EPS.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 0.0 %

SLG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.79. The company had a trading volume of 216,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,434. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.83.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised SL Green Realty from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

