Sleepless AI (AI) Price Hits $0.62 on Top Exchanges

Sleepless AI (AI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Sleepless AI token can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00000967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sleepless AI has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. Sleepless AI has a market cap of $80.73 million and $21.48 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessai.net/home. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 195,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.62129165 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $23,917,816.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sleepless AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sleepless AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

