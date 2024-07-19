Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.10% from the stock’s previous close.

SW has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SW stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. Smurfit Westrock has a 12 month low of $44.32 and a 12 month high of $49.44.

WestRock is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The company is one of the largest integrated producers of containerboard by tons produced, and one of the largest producers of high-graphics preprinted linerboard on the basis of net sales in North America.

