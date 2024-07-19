Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $128.88 and last traded at $129.39. Approximately 861,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,523,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

Snowflake Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.61.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,922,410.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $2,001,149.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 354,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,571,598.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 533,460 shares of company stock worth $66,963,450. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Snowflake by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Snowflake by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

