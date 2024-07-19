Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
Shares of SOHO stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
