Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOHO Free Report ) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of Sotherly Hotels worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

